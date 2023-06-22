News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland summer memories: TikTok star shares five Sunderland spots to visit this summer

Where was THE place you always went with your family when summer arrived?
Debra Fox
By Debra Fox
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Was it a trip to Seaburn with a bag of chips, a turn at the amusements and fairground or somewhere else in the North East for a day trip? Sunderland and the wider region are packed with choices for a family day out – and we want to hear your memories of the go-to places you visited when the weather warmed up and the longer days arrived.

The 1976 summer when Sunderland roasted in the sun

TikTok star and Sunderland native Kathrine Taylor has been shouting out her top picks for a summer’s day out on Wearside – from the countryside to the seaside. Find out more about the places she’s chosen and watch the video above.

It was a scorcher! People flock to Seaburn during the summer of 1976. Where are your favourite summer spots in Sunderland?It was a scorcher! People flock to Seaburn during the summer of 1976. Where are your favourite summer spots in Sunderland?
And now, we want to hear yours! Click here to visit our free Wearside Echoes Facebook group to join the conversation and share your fondest summer memories with us. They could feature in our July and August editions.

Follow Kathrine on TikTok here.

Time for a plodge ... the perfect way to cool down on a hot summer's day.Time for a plodge ... the perfect way to cool down on a hot summer's day.
A stroll along the seafront with a bag of chips - perfect!A stroll along the seafront with a bag of chips - perfect!
