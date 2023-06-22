Was it a trip to Seaburn with a bag of chips, a turn at the amusements and fairground or somewhere else in the North East for a day trip? Sunderland and the wider region are packed with choices for a family day out – and we want to hear your memories of the go-to places you visited when the weather warmed up and the longer days arrived.

TikTok star and Sunderland native Kathrine Taylor has been shouting out her top picks for a summer’s day out on Wearside – from the countryside to the seaside. Find out more about the places she’s chosen and watch the video above.

It was a scorcher! People flock to Seaburn during the summer of 1976. Where are your favourite summer spots in Sunderland?

Time for a plodge ... the perfect way to cool down on a hot summer's day.