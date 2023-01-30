Sunderland Echo retro: Nine Wearside cross country scenes as we remember the school hour you loved - or hated
It was one of those school sessions you either loathed or loved.
Cross country running was definitely an acquired taste, especially on a winter morning when you sploshed through muddy fields. Or worse, there were the winter days when you battled to stay upright on icy lanes.
Here are nine cross country scenes to take you back to those unforgettable days, from Hetton Lyons Country Park 18 years ago to Holley Park Primary in 1999. See if you can spot any familiar faces.
Join the conversation about the history of Sunderland and the surrounding area on our Wearside Echoes Facebook group here, and sign up for our free email newsletter online here.
Page 1 of 3