It was one of those school sessions you either loathed or loved.

Cross country running was definitely an acquired taste, especially on a winter morning when you sploshed through muddy fields. Or worse, there were the winter days when you battled to stay upright on icy lanes.

Here are nine cross country scenes to take you back to those unforgettable days, from Hetton Lyons Country Park 18 years ago to Holley Park Primary in 1999. See if you can spot any familiar faces.

Join the conversation about the history of Sunderland and the surrounding area on our Wearside Echoes Facebook group here, and sign up for our free email newsletter online here.

1 . Underway at Hetton Lyons The first Coalfields Primary School cross country event at Hetton Lyons Country Park in 2005. Look at them go! Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . Success at St John Boste The St John Boste School cross country team in 2003. Here are Lee Watson, Rebecca Boyle, James Haddwick, Danielle Gates, Mark Foster and Lauren Ashton. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3 . Champions in 1999 Holley Park Primary School cross country runners pictured 24 years ago were; Left (front): Kirsty Clayton, nine, Justine Gates, 10, Sarah-Jane Anderson, 10, Rachel Freeman, 10, and (back) James Miller, nine, Andrew Wilson, 10, Alex Patton, 10, Ross Drummond, nine and Matthew Noble, 10. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4 . On your marks at St Aidan's The St Aidan's under-13s cross country team lined up for this photo in 2003. Here are Jack Foggin, Glenn Scrafton, Paul Weldon, Dylan Purvis, Karl Fairclough and Harry Smithson. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales