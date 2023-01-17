News you can trust since 1873
Have we warmed up your memories with these chilly reminders of winters past?
Eight pictures of snowy weather in Sunderland from some of the city's worst winters

We got a little taste of winter this week.

By Chris Cordner
3 hours ago

But if you wanted to experience a real Arctic season, a trip back in time to these Wearside and County Durham scenes would do the trick.

Just look at the deep and crisp view in Warden Law in 1963 or the 6ft high drifts in this 1947 photo.

And there are a couple of 1979 views which might just bring back memories for you, especially if you were out and about in Penshaw.

1. Playtime in Penshaw

These children were having fun with sledges in Penshaw in 1979.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

2. Drifting back to the 40s

Snow drifts on the outskirts of Sunderland in 1947.

Photo: SE

3. Freezing in Mowbray Park

Breaking ice in Mowbray Park in 1973.

Photo: SE

4. Stuck fast in 1963

In drifts reaching 10 feet, a bus and a van were stuck for days on the Durham to Sacriston road.

Photo: SE

