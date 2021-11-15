The Sunderland Antiquarian Society's annual Christmas fair will be held from 9.30am to 1pm on Saturday, November 20 at the Heritage Centre in Douro Terrace.

Society secretary Philip Curtis said visitors can enjoy ‘local history books both new and rare, calendars, DVDs, a tombola and great ideas for Christmas presents. Come along, support and enjoy coffee and mince pies.”

Sunderland Antiquarian Society’s Douro Terrace base was given a new look during the pandemic and has been back open to visitors since May.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society's base at Douro Terrace where a Christmas fair will be held on Saturday.

There are displays such as a mannequin from Notarianni’s and a poster display advertising boxing on Wearside. A giant 60-inch display screen shows historic photos of Wearside and new illuminated cabinets are filled with memorabilia.

Enquiries to the society went up during lockdown. So did membership levels with recruits coming from countries which included Australia, Canada and the Bahamas.

For those who can not get to the centre in Douro Terrace, the Antiquarian Society also has a fact-filled website with lots of interesting information on the history of Sunderland including a members area with features and photographs.

The Antiquarian Society, which was founded in 1900, holds extensive archives which was amassed and donated by the people of Sunderland.

To find out more, interested people should visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or website at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org

And to apply to become a member, email [email protected]

