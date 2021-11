All of these photos come from Sunderland and County Durham and show how the area looked in 1987.

We’ve got a library scene from East Herrington, a new goalkeeper signing for the Black Cats and keep fit fans having a great time.

How many of these scenes do you remember? There’s only one way to find out.

Take a look through our archive photos and then get in touch to share your own memories.

A new arrival Tim Carter, Sunderland's new goalkeeper, was pictured at Roker Park in this reminder from December 1987.

A festival of fitness A Sunderland Keep Fit Association Festival in October 1987.

Hard at work A Nissan open day in August 1987.

A cool reminder The Boxing Day Dip at Seaburn in 1987.