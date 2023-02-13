Remembering Sunderland's Freddie the dolphin, and when rumours of his death were greatly exaggerated

And if it is fun you are after, there was plenty of it happening 31 years ago on Wearside.

From Crafty Cockney Eric Bristow to George Hastings, the composer from County Durham, it was all going on.

Intrigued? Read on.

Headline makers in Sunderland in 1992.

Freddie the dolphin finally sunk all rumours of his death, which had been circulating for weeks that year, with a dazzling display off Sunderland.

During a healthy performance, the much-loved mammal sent a reassuring message to anxious dolphin watchers throughout the UK.

He was spotted playing around the Wear’s mouth. Animal lovers were stunned at reports of his death in a fishing net but fin-tastic Freddie quashed the tales and amazed seafront walkers at Seaburn.

Tommy Steele was back in Sunderland at the Empire Theatre in the 1990s after first performing there in 1956.

A new look for Porcupine Park

Crafty Cockney Eric Bristow stepped up to the oche when he came to Wearside to reopen a Sunderland pub.

Popular darts star Eric performed the ceremony to open the former Porcupine Park in Grangetown. The venue returned to its roots after a £300,000 refurbishment.

Freddie the dolphin was in the Echo news headlines in 1992.

Four members of the Sunderland Youth Bowling Club scooped awards in championships staged in Liverpool.

Eight-year-old Helen Dresser, who won the national for all events championship for her age class.

Along with Craig Harris, she was runner up in the doubles.

Paul Matthews and Michael Snow, both aged 12, won the under 13s doubles tournament.

Eric Bristow opened The Alexandra pub in 1992. Also pictured wre local darts players, Brian Carr, John Stubbs, Simon Newton and Chris McKibbon.

Tommy Steele wowed a Sunderland audience one more

Song and dance man Tommy Steele has returned to the theatre where his career began.

Tommy, who made his stage debut at Sunderland Empire in November 1956, was starring in 1992 in Some Like It Hot, which was his version of the Billy Wilder film starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon.

Tommy directed his company of 56 actors, musicians and dancers in one of the most lavish musicals which had ever been taken on tour.

Shooting ace Tom Armstrong had his sights set on being world champion in 1992.

Tom, 46, of Sunderland, was invited to join the Great Britain squad.

Lisa Stanley, 15 from Farringdon made her England Schools' under-16 netball debut in February 1992.

The pistol champion had been shooting for Britain since 1988 and has been invited to training by the National Small-bore Rifle Association.

Dr Who and a new single

Former Dr Who actor Colin Baker and freelance composer George Hastings, from Chester-le-Street, were planning a money-spinning journey into the future via the pop charts.

They put the final touches to a song which Hi-de-hi actress Su Pollard planned to record and release.

Farringdon 15-year-old Lisa Stanley was all set to make her England Schools U16 netball debut.

The goal-shooter was ready to play her first match for the national team after impressing in the trials at Bath.

Lisa had played netball since she was eight, competed for Farringdon School’s under-15 team, and the County at under-16 and under-21 level.

She was also a member of the Sundale club, as goal-attack.

