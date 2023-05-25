The weather is getting warmer, the nights have a definite sunset glow – and it all means prom season is on the way.

So let’s get ready for stylish gowns, smart suits and travelling to your big night in style.

In all of these cases, you turned up in a limo and lived life in the lap of luxury, at least for a while.

So let’s relive it once more at Castle View in 2005, Red House and Whitburn in 2007, and Sandhill View in 2009. There’s plenty more too, so it’s over to you to have a good browse.

1 . Prom time at Castle View A limo and lots of style at the Castle View prom in 2005. Can you spot someone you recognise in the picture? Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

2 . Pink power The Red House School prom at Ramside Hall in Durham - and this pink limo was the fantastic form of transport for these students in 2007. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

3 . Seen at Sandhill View All dressed up and travelling in luxury for the 2007 Sandhill View prom at Ramside Hall. And doesn't everyone look the part! Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales

4 . Wonderful at Whitburn The 2007 prom for these Whitburn Comprehensive School students looked like a colourful occasion with another pink limo for transport. Photo: Sunderland Echo Photo Sales