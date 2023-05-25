Prom season: Nine times you turned up in luxury limos for your school's Wearside and County Durham proms
The weather is getting warmer, the nights have a definite sunset glow – and it all means prom season is on the way.
So let’s get ready for stylish gowns, smart suits and travelling to your big night in style.
In all of these cases, you turned up in a limo and lived life in the lap of luxury, at least for a while.
So let’s relive it once more at Castle View in 2005, Red House and Whitburn in 2007, and Sandhill View in 2009. There’s plenty more too, so it’s over to you to have a good browse.
Page 1 of 3