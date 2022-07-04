13 photographs of Sunderland school-leavers enjoying their prom night at the Roker Hotel

The red carpet event saw the youngsters donning their suits and ball gowns to celebrate their time at the school as they move on to the next stages in their lives.
It was a welcome return for the school’s prom night after two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic.
Check out the 13 photographs of the teenagers’ big night from last Thursday (June 30).
1. Untitled design (51).jpg
Pupils from Southmoor Academy have been enjoying their prom night.
Photo: Southmoor Academy
2. Welcome return
After two years of Covid cancellations it was a welcome return for Southmoor Academy's school prom.
Photo: Southmoor Academy
3. Arriving in style
The teenagers arrived at their prom night in an array of vehicles including limousines.
Photo: Southmoor Academy
4. Suited and booted
Year 11 boys dressed in a range of stylish suits.
Photo: Southmoor Academy