Loading...

13 photographs of Sunderland school-leavers enjoying their prom night at the Roker Hotel

Year 11 pupils at Southmoor Academy have been celebrating their prom night in a glamarous send-off at the Roker Hotel.

By Neil Fatkin
Monday, 4th July 2022, 2:52 pm

The red carpet event saw the youngsters donning their suits and ball gowns to celebrate their time at the school as they move on to the next stages in their lives.

It was a welcome return for the school’s prom night after two years of cancellations due to the Covid pandemic.

Check out the 13 photographs of the teenagers’ big night from last Thursday (June 30).

Undefined: readMore

1. Untitled design (51).jpg

Pupils from Southmoor Academy have been enjoying their prom night.

Photo: Southmoor Academy

Photo Sales

2. Welcome return

After two years of Covid cancellations it was a welcome return for Southmoor Academy's school prom.

Photo: Southmoor Academy

Photo Sales

3. Arriving in style

The teenagers arrived at their prom night in an array of vehicles including limousines.

Photo: Southmoor Academy

Photo Sales

4. Suited and booted

Year 11 boys dressed in a range of stylish suits.

Photo: Southmoor Academy

Photo Sales
Sunderland
Next Page
Page 1 of 4