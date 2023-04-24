Nine Sunderland Echo tribute photos to Dale Meeks - lovely lad and Empire theatre star who has died aged 48
He was a TV star whose face was familiar to millions of viewers.
Dale Meeks, who has died aged 48, played Simon Meredith on the ITV soap opera Emmerdale from 2003 to 2006.
Wearside people will also remember Dale as the man who graced the Empire Theatre stage, turned on The Bridges Christmas lights, and sang his music to the residents of East Durham care homes.
Ant and Dec have described him as ‘the loveliest of guys’ and knew him from their time together on the TV series Byker Grove.
Today, we pay our own tribute to Dale.
Page 1 of 3