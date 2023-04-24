News you can trust since 1873
Dale Meeks who brought smiles to so many.Dale Meeks who brought smiles to so many.
Nine Sunderland Echo tribute photos to Dale Meeks - lovely lad and Empire theatre star who has died aged 48

He was a TV star whose face was familiar to millions of viewers.

By Chris Cordner
Published 24th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:30 BST

Dale Meeks, who has died aged 48, played Simon Meredith on the ITV soap opera Emmerdale from 2003 to 2006.

Wearside people will also remember Dale as the man who graced the Empire Theatre stage, turned on The Bridges Christmas lights, and sang his music to the residents of East Durham care homes.

Ant and Dec have described him as ‘the loveliest of guys’ and knew him from their time together on the TV series Byker Grove.

Today, we pay our own tribute to Dale.

Dale gets a warm greeting as he shakes the hands of Sunderland people in 2008. He was one of the stars of Aladdin who were switching on The Bridges Christmas lights.

1. Nice to meet you

Dale was playing Widow Twankey alongside Sheila Ferguson as the Genie in the 2008 Empire Theatre production of Aladdin and it looked like great fun

2. Starring on stage

Dale and Les Dennis were the stars who joined locals to switch on the Bridges Christmas lights in 2007.

3. Smiles from 2007

Former Emmerdale and Byker Grove actor Dale was pictured entertaining the residents and staff at Bannatyne Lodge, Peterlee, in 2013.

4. A musical talent

