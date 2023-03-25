News you can trust since 1873
9 Echo archive scenes of the High Street West venue. We hope they bring back happy memories.

Nine pictures remembering The Corner Flag, the Sunderland pub you loved for a match-day pint

Fans loved it for a pre-match pint and here it is to enjoy once more in a series of retro photos.

By Chris Cordner
Published 25th Mar 2023, 09:22 GMT

It’s the Corner Flag pub which was cleared last year to make way for new development.

The pub called last orders for the final time four years ago but we will always have the Sunderland Echo archive memories of the High Street West venue.

Have a look and then get in touch with your own recollections.

Lauretta Bellingham, manager of the Corner Flag, was in the picture in 2011.

1. Was it really 12 years ago

Lauretta Bellingham, manager of the Corner Flag, was in the picture in 2011. Photo: Picture by Peter Berry

The Corner Flag as it looked in 2011. Were you a regular?

2. Seen in 2011

The Corner Flag as it looked in 2011. Were you a regular? Photo: Picture by David Allan

Kara Langley of The Corner Flag with Mark Anderson MD of Maxim Brewery. They were pictured before a real ale festival at the bar 11 years ago.

3. Back to 2012

Kara Langley of The Corner Flag with Mark Anderson MD of Maxim Brewery. They were pictured before a real ale festival at the bar 11 years ago. Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

The Corner Flag got our photographer's attention in 2012.

4. A look outside

The Corner Flag got our photographer's attention in 2012. Photo: Picture by Angela Burn

SunderlandSunderland Echo