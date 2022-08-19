Watch as demolition work starts on site of Sunderland's planned new Culture House
Demolition work has started on the site of the planned new £27m Culture House in Sunderland.
The former Corner Flag pub and connected buildings, located on High Street West at the southern edge of Keel Square, are to be cleared this month to make way for the new venue.
Plans for Culture House were approved in March. It forms part of the wider Riverside Sunderland development, which includes residential, leisure and commercial developments.
The new community hub is expected to open in 2024 and it is anticipated that 500,000 people will visit each year.
Most Popular
-
1
Plan to tackle traffic issues included in bid for major revamp of Sunderland McDonald's branch
-
2
Family of 13-year-old cyclist Gregg Lewis McGuire pay tribute to “cheeky boy who lived life to the fullest” after tragic death
-
3
Sunderland man downloaded thousands of indecent images of children
-
4
Sunderland Falklands veteran who sparked £1m Roker gas blast that killed pet cat is jailed for five years
-
5
Double trouble for Sunderland twins who tried to trick police over their indentities
Amongst its facilities will be a Food Lab, to explore new and different foods and a state-of-the-art library.