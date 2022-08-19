Watch as demolition work starts on site of Sunderland's planned new Culture House

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Corner Flag pub and connected buildings, located on High Street West at the southern edge of Keel Square, are to be cleared this month to make way for the new venue.

Plans for Culture House were approved in March. It forms part of the wider Riverside Sunderland development, which includes residential, leisure and commercial developments.

The new community hub is expected to open in 2024 and it is anticipated that 500,000 people will visit each year.

An aerial view of the site where the new Culture House will stand.

Amongst its facilities will be a Food Lab, to explore new and different foods and a state-of-the-art library.

How the new £27m Culture House is set to look.