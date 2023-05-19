News you can trust since 1873
Where has the time gone. It's 10 years since some of these children were in the picture at Apple Blossom.
Where has the time gone. It's 10 years since some of these children were in the picture at Apple Blossom.

Nine pictures of Sunderland's Apple Blossom Day Nursery, after it was hailed as a 'hidden gem'

Here’s your loved ones enjoying themselves at a Wearside nursery which has been hailed as a ‘hidden gem’.

By Chris Cordner
Published 19th May 2023, 15:40 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 15:41 BST

We couldn’t resist a step back in time to find these great Sunderland Echo photos from the Apple Blossom Day Nursery.

After all, the Durham Road venue is back in the news after an Ofsted report which left staff feeling delighted.

As you can see, the nursery has been a great place for children through the years as these photos from 2013, 2014 and 2016 show.

Enjoy the trip back in time – and give yourself ten out of ten if you get in touch with more memories.

A Spanish class at Apple Blossom in 2014 and MP for Sunderland Central Julie Elliott, in the green jacket, joined in.

1. Hola! It's 2014

A Spanish class at Apple Blossom in 2014 and MP for Sunderland Central Julie Elliott, in the green jacket, joined in. Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

10 years ago! Can you believe how time has flown since this open day at the nursery. Senior nursery nurse Emma Janes is pictured with Tyler Noble, 2, and Lauren Ridley is with Sophia Riley, 3, on one of the activity tables.

2. Lots of fun in 2013

10 years ago! Can you believe how time has flown since this open day at the nursery. Senior nursery nurse Emma Janes is pictured with Tyler Noble, 2, and Lauren Ridley is with Sophia Riley, 3, on one of the activity tables. Photo: Picture by David Allan

Youngsters from the nursery had great fun on their sponsored walk around Barnes Park 7 years ago.

3. Loving the outfits!

Youngsters from the nursery had great fun on their sponsored walk around Barnes Park 7 years ago. Photo: TIM RICHARDSON

Look at the number of children from the nursery who were ready to toddle round Barnes Park for charity in 2016.

4. What a turnout

Look at the number of children from the nursery who were ready to toddle round Barnes Park for charity in 2016. Photo: Tim Richardson

