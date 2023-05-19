Nine pictures of Sunderland's Apple Blossom Day Nursery, after it was hailed as a 'hidden gem'
Here’s your loved ones enjoying themselves at a Wearside nursery which has been hailed as a ‘hidden gem’.
We couldn’t resist a step back in time to find these great Sunderland Echo photos from the Apple Blossom Day Nursery.
After all, the Durham Road venue is back in the news after an Ofsted report which left staff feeling delighted.
As you can see, the nursery has been a great place for children through the years as these photos from 2013, 2014 and 2016 show.
Enjoy the trip back in time – and give yourself ten out of ten if you get in touch with more memories.
