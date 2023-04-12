Learn about the history of Seaham at this photo-filled event hosted by the Sunderland Antiquarian Society

Pictures galore will be on show at an illustrated talk next Tuesday.

Get along to the 90-minute tribute with photos including the docks, seafront, staithes and much more.

The event is the latest instalment in the Sunderland Antiquarian Society monthly talks. This month’s feature is on Tuesday, April 18, at the Bede Centre.

Scenes from Seaham. There will be more to enjoy at an event next week.

Vividly illustrated and fascinating

Alan Smith will lead the way in a talk titled The History of Seaham and the Londonderry Family.

Philip Curtis, from the Antiquarian Society, said: “The talk is vividly illustrated. It should be a fascinating, nostalgic evening.”

Seaham docks in 1961. Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

The event will be held in the Bethany Hall in the Bede Centre on Ryhope Road opposite the Antiquarian Society's Heritage Centre, which is in Douro Terrace.

Doors open at 6.40pm and all are welcome for the talk which begins at 7.30pm. Admission is £1 for members and £2 for non-members.

Philip added: “Carriages are at 9pm. There is disabled access.”

Plenty more to see

The coal tracks heading for the staithes at Seaham. Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

As well as its illustrated talks, the society also welcomes people to its Heritage Centre - open on Wednesday and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

It also has a website with information on the history of Sunderland including a members area with features and photographs.

The Antiquarian Society, which was founded in 1900, holds extensive archives which were amassed and donated by people from the Sunderland area.

The Bath Terrace area of Seaham in 1937. Photo: Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

To find out more, visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org