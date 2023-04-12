Learn about the history of Seaham at this photo-filled event hosted by the Sunderland Antiquarian Society
History lovers are in for another treat. It’s a photo tribute to Seaham’s past.
Pictures galore will be on show at an illustrated talk next Tuesday.
Get along to the 90-minute tribute with photos including the docks, seafront, staithes and much more.
The event is the latest instalment in the Sunderland Antiquarian Society monthly talks. This month’s feature is on Tuesday, April 18, at the Bede Centre.
Vividly illustrated and fascinating
Alan Smith will lead the way in a talk titled The History of Seaham and the Londonderry Family.
Philip Curtis, from the Antiquarian Society, said: “The talk is vividly illustrated. It should be a fascinating, nostalgic evening.”
The event will be held in the Bethany Hall in the Bede Centre on Ryhope Road opposite the Antiquarian Society's Heritage Centre, which is in Douro Terrace.
Doors open at 6.40pm and all are welcome for the talk which begins at 7.30pm. Admission is £1 for members and £2 for non-members.
Philip added: “Carriages are at 9pm. There is disabled access.”
Plenty more to see
As well as its illustrated talks, the society also welcomes people to its Heritage Centre - open on Wednesday and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.
It also has a website with information on the history of Sunderland including a members area with features and photographs.
The Antiquarian Society, which was founded in 1900, holds extensive archives which were amassed and donated by people from the Sunderland area.
To find out more, visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org
And to apply to become a member, email [email protected]