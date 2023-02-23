John Motson has passed away aged 77.

Motson, born in Salford, Lancashire, enjoyed a distinguished career with the BBC, covering 29 FA Cup finals and 10 World Cups.

An announcement on the BBC Sport website read: "Legendary commentator John Motson, who had an illustrious 50-year career with the BBC, has died aged 77."

John Motson, the commentator who has died aged 77, and the day he came to The Bridges.

The day he signed autographs in The Bridges

You might remember the day he came to Sunderland to sign autographs in Ottakars.

He signed copies of his new book as well when he was in The Bridges in 2004. Did you get to meet him?

John signed a copy of his book for James Ellis during a visit to Ottakars in the Bridges 19 years ago.

After starting as a newspaper reporter in Barnet and at the Sheffield Morning Telegraph, Motson joined the BBC in 1968 as a sports presenter on Radio 2.

His long career also took in two Olympic Games and Wimbledon's memorable 1988 FA Cup final triumph against Liverpool at Wembley as the Crazy Gang beat the Culture Club.

He reported on Ronnie Radford’s screamer against Newcastle

Among his many famous moments is Motson's commentary on Ronnie Radford's famous long-range strike which helped non-league Hereford knock top-flight Newcastle out of the FA Cup in 1972.

John reads a copy of the Football Echo in 2004.

It saw him take top billing on Match of the Day and pushed him into the spotlight and the affections of the sporting public.

He was awarded the OBE in 2001 for services to broadcasting, and finally hung up his microphone for the BBC at the end of the 2017-18 Premier League season.

We would love you to share your memories of meeting him by emailing [email protected]