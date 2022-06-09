It's not too late! Sign up for our brand new way of spotlighting Sunderland and County Durham's past

But don’t worry. If you have not yet signed up for the monthly newsletter, there is still plenty of time to do just that.
And once you do, you can enjoy the latest alerts on all the nostalgic photos, stories, and features which have featured in the Sunderland Echo.
But it doesn’t end there.
Most Popular
-
1
Prom time! 11 archive photos from the 2009 Red House Academy prom at Ramside Hall
-
2
How the streets of Sunderland looked 50 years ago - a look back to John Street, Bridge Street, Blandford Street, Holmeside, Fawcett Street, Pallion Road, Bedford Street and Crowtree Road in the early 1970s
-
3
Mystery of 1973 Sunderland cup-winning tea towel cleaned up, 49 years on
-
4
11 of Sunderland AFC's greatest ever signings - but is your favourite on the list?
-
5
Were you a member of one of these Sunderland and County Durham jazz bands?
Read More
The newsletter also tells you all about the Echo’s specialist retro group on Facebook.
It is called Wearside Echoes and it already has more than 7,000 members.
In other words, if you join up, you will be joining a whole community of people who are interested in Sunderland and County Durham’s past.
So now’s your chance to sign up for a double way to enjoy memories of Sunderland as it used to look.
The very first newsletter winged its way to nostalgia lovers on email this week.
It was packed with news about memories of Sunderland's last trams, smiling faces from one of our school's proms of the past and - to celebrate promotion for the lads - SAFC's greatest signings, as chosen by you!
There’s another one due in July and you can sign up for it here – it’s completely free!
In the meantime, why not start your nostalgia journey by joining the Wearside Echoes Facebook page.
There are 7,000 members who are waiting to say hello!