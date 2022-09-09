'I was emotional. It took me back to the day I met the Queen' - Sunderland woman's memories of meeting Her Majesty
A Wearside woman admitted she was in tears at the Queen’s passing – just 13 years after they met in Sunderland.
Lois Chapman, now 26, was chosen to hand a posy of flowers to Her Majesty at the Stadium Metro station in Sunderland in 2009.
It was a huge experience for Lois who was only 13 at the time and it has stayed in her mind ever since. She said: “I was quite emotional when I heard she had died. It took me all the way back to that day.
"She held a big part in a lot of people’s lives. It is so sad and I will be thinking of all of her family at this time.”
Lois, from Grindon, was reading an article on her phone when the news came through that the Queen had died.
"I did have a tear. I was quite emotional,” she said.
The 2009 meeting was such a big day for Lois that she broke down in tears of happiness after she met Her Majesty.
Lois, who lived in Pennywell and went to Academy 360 at the time, was allowed to take her mam Denise with her. She was led on to the station platform by dignitaries in advance of the Royal visitor’s arrival.
She remembered that she had to wait for Her Majesty’s train to arrive.
Lois was the last person who was introduced to the Queen and remembered: “She said ‘hello, how are you. Nice to meet you.
"When she left, I started crying with happiness. It was the most surreal experience.”
She was chosen to meet the Queen because of her excellent volunteer work at Pennywell Youth Project from the age of 11. She helped children with special needs every Tuesday evening and Saturday morning without fail.
She was so devoted to volunteering that she won a Sunderland Achievers Award in 2009.
As she admitted to tears of sadness at the Queen’s passing, Lois said: “I will definitely pay my respects in some way.”
Lois works for Hays Travel in the head office but she has never forgotten the day she met Her Majesty.
