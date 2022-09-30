Historic Sunderland paper found in a house clearance in Lincolnshire .... and here are the 1873 headlines

The 48-year-old runs a maintenance and cleaning business with his wife Sarah Bembridge and he is used to uncovering little gems.

He has found 3 bottles of vintage whisky, rare vases and a £500 bottle of brandy in his time.

But he was still amazed to find an edition of the very first Sunderland Daily Echo and Shipping Gazette from December 1873, complete with front page pieces on the latest shows to come to the Royal Lyceum Theatre, and New Wear Music Hall.

The first edition which was found in the Lincolnshire area.

For one half penny, the four-page paper was a feast of Wearside news and Darren said: “I was doing a house clearance and I had been in for days and I found this. It was in among some books.

"I don’t know how many first editions are still about or what it is worth but I took it to someone I know to take a look at it and they said ‘oh my word, look at what you have got’.”

The couple’s business – called Sarah’s Domesticated and Maintenance Services – works in the Lincoln, Hull and Scunthorpe area and Darren and Sarah love to support local causes with the money they make, such as a school with Easter eggs and a football strip for a local team.

A glass plate from the Sunderland Echo archives of the Lyceum Theatre.

Darren’s other finds in house clearances have included watches and autograph books.

Stories which made the news in 1873:

*Ships from Brazil, Buenos Aires, Montevideo and Cape Verde were all overdue on their arrival in Sunderland.

Darren's find during a house clearance.

*The newest toys were going on sale at the Bazaar Central Hall in John Street.

*The Sunderland Liberal Club was due to open in Fawcett Street. Reports described it as ‘handsome and commodius’.

*The auction of a house in Murton Street was on the way. The property was a ‘most comfortable dwelling’.

*The Great Brothers Pannoll And Their Wonderful Dogs were performing at the Royal Lyceum Theatre.

Events in Sunderland in 1873.

*The same venue was putting on Aladdin complete with ‘new scenery and music’.

*The New Wear Music Hall had ‘new pictorial entertainment’ with The Arctic Regions on the bill.