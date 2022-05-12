That’s Sunderland and as we get ready for another trip down Wembley Way, here are 9 more photos from 1992.
They all show staff at Jacky White’s Market getting into the spirit of the FA Cup final on everything from the fish counter to the fashion stalls.
We first shared some of the Jacky White’s Market photos earlier this week thanks to images which were sent to us by Lee Bryan.
We thank him for sharing these photos which were taken by his dad Daniel who was the market caretaker at the time.
Now we have more of those great scenes and we hope you spot someone you know.
