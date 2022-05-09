As the Black Cats bid for a return to Wembley, just look at these wonderful images from 1992.

Underdogs Sunderland were in the FA Cup Final against Liverpool but back home, the stalls in Jacky White’s Market were festooned with flags and bunting.

The staff got into the spirit by dressing in Sunderland’s colours too! Our thanks go to Lee Bryan for sharing these photos which were taken by his dad Daniel who was the market caretaker at the time.

Lee said: “I think they are a great piece of local history.”

Can you spot someone you know?

Mince pies and lots of support for Sunderland.

Does this bring back memories of 1992?

So much love for Sunderland.

Daniel Bryan proudly shows his support.