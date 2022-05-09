Loading...
Wem-ber-ley! Photos from Jacky White's Market on Cup Final day in 1992.
14 photos in Jacky White's Market as it went FA Cup Final crazy for Sunderland in 1992

Was it really 30 years ago? Yes it was and here’s the red and white proof.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 9th May 2022, 5:03 pm

As the Black Cats bid for a return to Wembley, just look at these wonderful images from 1992.

Underdogs Sunderland were in the FA Cup Final against Liverpool but back home, the stalls in Jacky White’s Market were festooned with flags and bunting.

The staff got into the spirit by dressing in Sunderland’s colours too! Our thanks go to Lee Bryan for sharing these photos which were taken by his dad Daniel who was the market caretaker at the time.

Lee said: “I think they are a great piece of local history.”

Can you spot someone you know?

1. Hats off to these memories

Mince pies and lots of support for Sunderland.

2. A slice of the past

Does this bring back memories of 1992?

3. Supporting the Lads

So much love for Sunderland.

4. npse-06-05-22-retrojackywhites-NEPupload

Daniel Bryan proudly shows his support.

