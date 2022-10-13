News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
A toast to the pubs in Wearside with a spectral link - see how many spooky tales you have heard.
A toast to the pubs in Wearside with a spectral link - see how many spooky tales you have heard.

Halloween 2022: Seven North East pubs which are said to have ghosts

Heard the one about the ghost who liked to knock on toilet doors?

By Chris Cordner
4 minutes ago

How about the pub which was said to be haunted by an irate landlord who loved to hurl glasses?

Or maybe you know the one about the spectral Cavalier or the one-legged sailor.

Bill Hawkins, from Sunderland Antiquarian Society, delves into the fascinating and spooky history of some of our region’s hostelries – and it makes for a superbly scary read.

Take a closer look – and take care not to disturb the ghosts.

1. The Kings Arms, Deptford

The Kings Arms, in Deptford, was reported to be haunted by a former landlord, who was said to hurl the drinks belonging to one of his successors off the bar. Eerie sounds from an old dumb waiter and a bell which rings itself can also be heard, said Bill.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

Photo Sales

2. Victoria Gardens, Hendon

Bill tells us: "Peter the ghost lives upstairs here and enjoys quiet so he has a tendency to throw glasses when its too loud." He salso aid there was 'another not-so-nice spirit who apparently dislikes women, and was found to have taken up residence in the cellar'.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

Photo Sales

3. The Ship Isis, Silksworth

The Ship Isis, Silksworth Row, is reputedly Sunderland's most haunted pub, said Bill, with crying screaming and singing heard, and apparitions of a young girl seen by staff and customers.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

Photo Sales

4. The Three Horseshoes, Usworth

The Three Horse Shoes, Usworth, where there were reported sounds of hammering on toilet doors. Burglar alarms were triggered seemingly by themselves, and there were reports of an airman sitting at the end of the bar.

Photo: Bill Hawkins

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2