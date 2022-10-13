How about the pub which was said to be haunted by an irate landlord who loved to hurl glasses?
Or maybe you know the one about the spectral Cavalier or the one-legged sailor.
Take a closer look – and take care not to disturb the ghosts.
1. The Kings Arms, Deptford
The Kings Arms, in Deptford, was reported to be haunted by a former landlord, who was said to hurl the drinks belonging to one of his successors off the bar. Eerie sounds from an old dumb waiter and a bell which rings itself can also be heard, said Bill.
Photo: Bill Hawkins
2. Victoria Gardens, Hendon
Bill tells us: "Peter the ghost lives upstairs here and enjoys quiet so he has a tendency to throw glasses when its too loud." He salso aid there was 'another not-so-nice spirit who apparently dislikes women, and was found to have taken up residence in the cellar'.
Photo: Bill Hawkins
3. The Ship Isis, Silksworth
The Ship Isis, Silksworth Row, is reputedly Sunderland's most haunted pub, said Bill, with crying screaming and singing heard, and apparitions of a young girl seen by staff and customers.
Photo: Bill Hawkins
4. The Three Horseshoes, Usworth
The Three Horse Shoes, Usworth, where there were reported sounds of hammering on toilet doors. Burglar alarms were triggered seemingly by themselves, and there were reports of an airman sitting at the end of the bar.
Photo: Bill Hawkins