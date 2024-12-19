Grab your pocket money because we’re paying a visit to the retro sweet shop.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final countdown is on until Christmas Day 2024 and if you’ve been good this year, Santa might well leave a box or tub of your favourite sweet treat under the tree. So here at retro towers this month, we have been talking about your favourite festive candies and chocolates from the back in the day.

Do you remember the first time you saw a big tin of Quality Street or Roses? And which flavour sweet would you bring back? (rest in peace, the original Purple One).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to choose! Did you have a favourite treat on a visit to Sweet Home Alabama?

Are you more of a boiled sweet connoisseur or a chocolate fiend? We want you to zero in on your ultimate choice from childhood, from sugar mice and chocolate limes to a Cadbury’s Marble bar.

Here are your top picks for a trip to the retro sweet shop – can you spot your favourite listed amongst the Wearside Echoes pick ‘n’ mix?

Rose Adey: “Merry Maids.”

Margo Lax: “A chocolate Santa.”

Gone but not forgotten. Imagine having one more browse through the pick 'n' mix section at Woolies!

Judith Porter: “Smarties, especially the blue ones. Still love them today.”

Margaret Crosby: “The purple hazelnut and toffee Quality Street.”

Christina Lawther: “Peanut butter candy.”

Our teeth hurt just looking at this lip-smacking selection from The Candy Man.

Pauline Stoddart: “Spangles.”

Caroline Wilkinson: “Sarsaparilla tablets.”

Kev Tavman: “Midget Gems.”

Elizabeth Garthwaite: “Sherbet Strawberries.”

Rosemarie Barratt Simpson: “Definitely Merry Maids.”

Joan Millward: “Dolly Mixtures.”

Billy Archbold: “Cola Cubes”

Janice Brown: “Neapolitans.”