Growing up in Sunderland: The retro sweets you would love to see in your stocking this Christmas
The final countdown is on until Christmas Day 2024 and if you’ve been good this year, Santa might well leave a box or tub of your favourite sweet treat under the tree. So here at retro towers this month, we have been talking about your favourite festive candies and chocolates from the back in the day.
Do you remember the first time you saw a big tin of Quality Street or Roses? And which flavour sweet would you bring back? (rest in peace, the original Purple One).
Are you more of a boiled sweet connoisseur or a chocolate fiend? We want you to zero in on your ultimate choice from childhood, from sugar mice and chocolate limes to a Cadbury’s Marble bar.
Here are your top picks for a trip to the retro sweet shop – can you spot your favourite listed amongst the Wearside Echoes pick ‘n’ mix?
Rose Adey: “Merry Maids.”
Margo Lax: “A chocolate Santa.”
Judith Porter: “Smarties, especially the blue ones. Still love them today.”
Margaret Crosby: “The purple hazelnut and toffee Quality Street.”
Christina Lawther: “Peanut butter candy.”
Pauline Stoddart: “Spangles.”
Caroline Wilkinson: “Sarsaparilla tablets.”
Kev Tavman: “Midget Gems.”
Elizabeth Garthwaite: “Sherbet Strawberries.”
Rosemarie Barratt Simpson: “Definitely Merry Maids.”
Joan Millward: “Dolly Mixtures.”
Billy Archbold: “Cola Cubes”
Janice Brown: “Neapolitans.”
