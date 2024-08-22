Growing up in Sunderland: The retro chocolate bars you remember buying with your pocket money

By Debra Fox
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 04:55 BST
August 1932 – the month the first-ever Mars Bar went on sale.

Now a paper shop staple, the sticky sweet treat is a top choice for many when they’re after a chocolate fix. These days it’s the perfect companion to a cuppa, but, what was your go-to back in the day?

It was a lucky time indeed when some pocket money landed in your hand and when you were little, if often meant one thing – sweets! In this month’s Wearside Echoes newsletter – which you can sign up for on our website here, it’s free – it’s a sweet treats special as we talk about what your favourite bottle of fizzy from the pop man (were you sasp, or D&B?)

And we also wanted to know the first chocolate bar you can remember parting ways with your pocket money for – and there are some really classics in the discussion. What we wouldn’t give to bring some of them back!

Do you remember paying 1d for your first chocolate bar? Picture: Paul Maguire/Adobe Stock.Do you remember paying 1d for your first chocolate bar? Picture: Paul Maguire/Adobe Stock.
See how many of these retro chocolate bars you would love to see back on the shelves.

Spending a penny

Sean Johnson: “Caramac I think.”

Veronica Knowles: “Probably a penny (1d) bar of Cadbury’s milk chocolate.”

Mary Donnelly: “5 Boys.”

Reginald John Hewins: “2oz of pineapple chunks 3d.”

John Mitchell: “Five bars of Cadbury’s Dairy Milk for 2/6d.”

Spoilt for choice

Remember when you got such a variety of fillings in ONE bar of chocolate?

Caramel, coconut and lime – all in that one Milk Tray Bar! Honourable mention, too, for the Fry’s Five Centres which offered a great selection of fondant flavours in the middle.

Edward Brannigan: “Bar of Milk Tray.”

Jean Davis: “Bar of Six, lush.”

Shirli Traynor: “Bars of Milk Tray.”

Can’t beat a classic

Michael Hol: “The Texan bar.”

Bette Dransfield: “Golden Cup.”

Maria Jefferson: “Crunchie.”

Dianne Hunt: “Lion Bar.”

Karen Anderson: “Finger of fudge . Still lovely.”

Stephen Clinton: “Either Curly Wurly or Maltesers.”

Lilian Loraine: “Mars Bar.”

Robert Thompson: “Nux Bar.”

