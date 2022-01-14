And that’s just the start of the tremendous fundraising that you have all done in Sunderland and East Durham over the years.
Just look at barber Hassan Hawleri, who has been cutting hair for those most in need on Christmas Day and Boxing Day for the last five years. He has been doing it in areas such as Sunderland and Hartlepool.
It inspired us to take a look and some of the other wonderful fundraising projects we have seen in the past.
So whether you did a sponsored head shave at St Aidan’s Catholic Academy, did a three-legged walk from the National Glass Centre or got a sponge in the face at Sunderland College, we have it all!
Take a look.
