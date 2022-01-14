Lots of fundraising events but is there one that you remember?
Firewalks, three-legged events and a stint in the stocks! 9 fantastic ways you have fundraised on Wearside over the years

You’ve fire walked, got soaked in the stocks and done a three-legged race – and all for charity.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 14th January 2022, 3:47 pm

And that’s just the start of the tremendous fundraising that you have all done in Sunderland and East Durham over the years.

Just look at barber Hassan Hawleri, who has been cutting hair for those most in need on Christmas Day and Boxing Day for the last five years. He has been doing it in areas such as Sunderland and Hartlepool.

It inspired us to take a look and some of the other wonderful fundraising projects we have seen in the past.

So whether you did a sponsored head shave at St Aidan’s Catholic Academy, did a three-legged walk from the National Glass Centre or got a sponge in the face at Sunderland College, we have it all!

Take a look.

1. In the stocks

Children in Need fundraising at the Hylton Campus of the City of Sunderland College in 2011. Recognise anyone?

Photo: se

2. Stepping out at the Glass Centre

These fundraisers did a three-legged walk from the National Glass Centre to Seaburn in 2007. Recognise anyone?

Photo: TC

3. Fab fire walkers in 2006

Fire walk volunteers Beverley Watt and Emma Louise Blyth were pictured with fundraiser Sylvia Stoneham in 2006. Did you take part?

Photo: TY

4. Getting ahead at St Aidan's

A 2017 fundraiser at St Aidans Catholic Academy where these people had a head shave for charity. Have you spotted someone you know?

Photo: Stu Norton

