Historic Sunderland church organ almost ready to start its new lease of life 2,000 miles away in Malta
Just magnificent – that’s the beautiful church organ which is almost ready to begin its new life 2,000 miles from its original home in Sunderland.
The restoration work on the former Holy Trinity church organ is approaching its finishing touches in its new home at the Basilica of Christ the King church in Paola in Malta.
It is now expected to be completed by Easter Sunday on April 17.
In the meantime, the organ has been viewed in its new setting by Tracey Mienie from the Churches Conservation Trust who said: “I am delighted that the organ has such a grand setting, will be cherished as it is already and can be enjoyed by thousands of people every year in active worship."
Project manager David Jenkins told the Sunderland Echo last year that – to celebrate its restoration - a concert will be held with the Maltese president, British High Commissioner, Italian ambassador and other senior dignitaries in attendance.
The organist will be Wayne Marshall OBE and invitations will also be sent to members of the Save Our Heritage group who fought for the piece of history to be saved.
Tracey has met David during her visit to Malta as well as the priest in charge, Father Marc Andre Camilleri. She praised ‘the amazing work they have put into the installation of the organ at the Basilica’.
The Churches Conservation Trust (CCT) were keen for the organ to be used by a worshipping community and the musical instrument, which was built by H.J. Nelson& Co of Durham in 1936, was offered to other churches, nationally and internationally.
A number of expressions of interest were made and CCT accepted an offer from the Basilica of Christ the King.
Father Marc told the Echo in 2021: “Having this fine, historic instrument is a great joy to us. There are many historical links between Malta and the UK and especially for Paola, as many of its residents worked at the Royal Naval shipyard, which was in the parish.
"We will love and cherish her and hope that some parishioners will come and visit her in her new home.”