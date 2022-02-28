Historic Sunderland church organ almost ready to start its new lease of life 2,000 miles away in Malta

The restoration work on the former Holy Trinity church organ is approaching its finishing touches in its new home at the Basilica of Christ the King church in Paola in Malta.

It is now expected to be completed by Easter Sunday on April 17.

In the meantime, the organ has been viewed in its new setting by Tracey Mienie from the Churches Conservation Trust who said: “I am delighted that the organ has such a grand setting, will be cherished as it is already and can be enjoyed by thousands of people every year in active worship."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organ in its new home in Malta.

Project manager David Jenkins told the Sunderland Echo last year that – to celebrate its restoration - a concert will be held with the Maltese president, British High Commissioner, Italian ambassador and other senior dignitaries in attendance.

Tracey has met David during her visit to Malta as well as the priest in charge, Father Marc Andre Camilleri. She praised ‘the amazing work they have put into the installation of the organ at the Basilica’.

The Churches Conservation Trust (CCT) were keen for the organ to be used by a worshipping community and the musical instrument, which was built by H.J. Nelson& Co of Durham in 1936, was offered to other churches, nationally and internationally.

David Jenkins with Tracey Mienie from the Churches Conservation Trust in the west gallery where the main section of the Sunderland organ is being built.

A number of expressions of interest were made and CCT accepted an offer from the Basilica of Christ the King.

"We will love and cherish her and hope that some parishioners will come and visit her in her new home.”

One of the side sections of the organ nearing completion.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Sunderland’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Echo’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

The church organ arrives at its new home in Malta after a 2,000-mile journey from Sunderland in May last year.