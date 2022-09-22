A Feast of archive photos from Houghton as we get ready for a festival of fun
It’s back! Who’s ready for the return of the Houghton Feast parade?
It promises to be a colourful splash of music, dancing and novelty cars and takes place on October 8, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.
And if that’s not enough of a temptation to get along to the Feast this year, perhaps these retro scenes will help.
We have 9 of them and they show everything from stilt walkers to bagpipe players as we focus on the parade and the opening ceremony.
Have a look and enjoy this retro tribute to a great event.
Page 1 of 3