Happy times in Houghton but were you there?
Happy times in Houghton but were you there?

A Feast of archive photos from Houghton as we get ready for a festival of fun

It’s back! Who’s ready for the return of the Houghton Feast parade?

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 11:45 am

It promises to be a colourful splash of music, dancing and novelty cars and takes place on October 8, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

And if that’s not enough of a temptation to get along to the Feast this year, perhaps these retro scenes will help.

We have 9 of them and they show everything from stilt walkers to bagpipe players as we focus on the parade and the opening ceremony.

Have a look and enjoy this retro tribute to a great event.

1. So much fun in 2013

Loving the scene from 2013 but have you spotted someone you know?

Photo: Picture by David Allan

Photo Sales

2. Tall times in 2014

Sharing the fun in Newbottle Street 8 years ago.

Photo: Picture by David Allan

Photo Sales

3. Wrapped up on a rainy day

A day to remember as the final groups parade to The Broadway in 2014.

Photo: Picture by David Allan

Photo Sales

4. Dancing back to 2011

Dancers in the parade 11 years ago. Are you among them?

Photo: Picture Tony Colling

Photo Sales
