1966 World Cup - Memories and stories of England's triumph over West Germany, as told by football fans in Sunderland
With hopes high for Gareth Southgate’s England squad to succeed in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, we have taken a trip down memory lane to the golden year of 1966.
Around 98,000 supporters packed into Wembley Stadium to watch the Three Lions triumph in a 4-2 victory over West Germany in July that year. And it was a win that’s yet to be repeated by the England Men’s senior team, who made their first finals appearance in any major tournament since ‘66 at the delayed Euro 2020 competition, only to fall at the final hurdle to Italy.
As fans across the country wait to see if this will be the tournament to end decades of hurt, we turned to football supporters across Sunderland to share their fondest memories of that special year for the nation – and other stand-out moments from tournaments of the past.
So let’s hear it for your favourite players, the nail-biting action you watched from the sofa and the moments family and friends came together for matches.
Did you buy a World Cup Willie souvenir at Binns in ‘66 or cheer along with the action during the group stages at Roker Park that same year? Join us as we take a comforting trip down memory lane to the tournaments of the past. Visit our Wearside Echoes Facebook page here to join the discussion and share your own tales.
Memories of the 1966 World Cup
Bob Price: “Watching the 1966 final in my Auntie Doreen’s house in Seaham with my family. We had just moved up from London.”
Paul Wayling: “’66, I was six. Watched it with my old man, and his mates. England got the fourth he picked me up chucked me in the air.”
John Hughes: “1966 World Cup final, watching it on a black and white TV.”
David John Gardner: “Having to work on the day of the '66 final, but having a small portable radio on the library counter. Surprisingly? We had very few customers that afternoon!”
Tom Gardner: “The 1966 one watching Italy, Russia and Korea training at Houghall and Maiden Castle, getting Lev Yashin’s autograph, Rivera and Mizzola of Italy and the Korean guys who all scored against Portugal.”
Alan Mardghum: “Watching the 1966 final with my nana in her flat at Town End Farm on a black and white telly.”
Susan Parker: “I worked at Binns and everything we sold was World Cup Willie. The town was all decorated.”
William Clemmet: “Watching Pele playing for Brazil at Goodison Park in 1966. Garincha as well—what a treat.”
Terry Beevers: “1966, saw all the games at Ayrsome Park, North Korea, Chile, Italy and Russia, got Lev Yashin’s autograph.”
Philip Mcmanus: “Watching the games played at Roker Park during the 1966 finals. The crowds weren't huge but the atmosphere was amazing both inside and particularly outside the ground.”
"I remember a number of Italian supporters calling at our house in Roker to ask if they could use our front garden and seats to eat their food. This consisted of them visiting the corner shop for wine, beers and food. A good time was had by all including my grandmother who, I am sure, would never have expected to witness such a thing in her lifetime.”
More of the World Cup’s greatest moments – chosen by you
Derek Gibson: “At 16 years old, watching the 1978 finals and having late kick-off times and the Argentinian ticker tape welcome for their team.”
Jamil Khan: “Roger Milla dance 1990.”
Pete Connify: “1974 World Cup was my first experience. The Holland total football was amazing to watch, but they succumbed to the German machine in the final. Both great teams, but I was gutted when Holland lost.”
Eddie Hutchinson: “Watching Peru play and Brazilians bending a ball round a wall.”
Billy Mcbarron: “Watching Brazil in the ‘70s.”
Ian Graham: “Mexico 1970 … best team not to win the trophy. Should have taken Monty not Bonetti.”
David Reid: “England v France 1982 in Spain. We were one up after just 27 seconds which at the time was the fastest-ever goal scored in a World Cup finals match. Bryan Robson scored that goal and went on to net another in a 3-1 win. Also in the same tournament Marco Tardelli's goal celebration in the final after he put Italy 2-0 up. Favourite tournament though has to Italia 90.”