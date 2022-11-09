Around 98,000 supporters packed into Wembley Stadium to watch the Three Lions triumph in a 4-2 victory over West Germany in July that year. And it was a win that’s yet to be repeated by the England Men’s senior team, who made their first finals appearance in any major tournament since ‘66 at the delayed Euro 2020 competition, only to fall at the final hurdle to Italy.

As fans across the country wait to see if this will be the tournament to end decades of hurt, we turned to football supporters across Sunderland to share their fondest memories of that special year for the nation – and other stand-out moments from tournaments of the past.

So let’s hear it for your favourite players, the nail-biting action you watched from the sofa and the moments family and friends came together for matches.

Did you buy a World Cup Willie souvenir at Binns in ‘66 or cheer along with the action during the group stages at Roker Park that same year? Join us as we take a comforting trip down memory lane to the tournaments of the past. Visit our Wearside Echoes Facebook page here to join the discussion and share your own tales.

Memories of the 1966 World Cup

Bob Price: “Watching the 1966 final in my Auntie Doreen’s house in Seaham with my family. We had just moved up from London.”

Paul Wayling: “’66, I was six. Watched it with my old man, and his mates. England got the fourth he picked me up chucked me in the air.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the England football team. From left, Roger Hunt, Jack Charlton, Martin Peters, Ray Wilson, Bobby Moore, Geoff Hurst, Nobby Stiles and George Cohen during the World Cup semi-final against Portugal on July 26, 1966. Picture: Ronald Dumont/Express/Getty Images.

John Hughes: “1966 World Cup final, watching it on a black and white TV.”

David John Gardner: “Having to work on the day of the '66 final, but having a small portable radio on the library counter. Surprisingly? We had very few customers that afternoon!”

Tom Gardner: “The 1966 one watching Italy, Russia and Korea training at Houghall and Maiden Castle, getting Lev Yashin’s autograph, Rivera and Mizzola of Italy and the Korean guys who all scored against Portugal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Mardghum: “Watching the 1966 final with my nana in her flat at Town End Farm on a black and white telly.”

Bobby Charlton (centre) holds his hands up as West German players protest after Geoff Hurst scores the controversial third goal during the World Cup final at Wembley Stadium on July 30, 1966. Picture: Cattani/Fox Photos/Getty Images.

Susan Parker: “I worked at Binns and everything we sold was World Cup Willie. The town was all decorated.”

William Clemmet: “Watching Pele playing for Brazil at Goodison Park in 1966. Garincha as well—what a treat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terry Beevers: “1966, saw all the games at Ayrsome Park, North Korea, Chile, Italy and Russia, got Lev Yashin’s autograph.”

Philip Mcmanus: “Watching the games played at Roker Park during the 1966 finals. The crowds weren't huge but the atmosphere was amazing both inside and particularly outside the ground.”

The two teams at Wembley Stadium in London during the World Cup Final between England and West Germany in 1966. Picture: Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images.

"I remember a number of Italian supporters calling at our house in Roker to ask if they could use our front garden and seats to eat their food. This consisted of them visiting the corner shop for wine, beers and food. A good time was had by all including my grandmother who, I am sure, would never have expected to witness such a thing in her lifetime.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

More of the World Cup’s greatest moments – chosen by you

Derek Gibson: “At 16 years old, watching the 1978 finals and having late kick-off times and the Argentinian ticker tape welcome for their team.”

Jamil Khan: “Roger Milla dance 1990.”

Pete Connify: “1974 World Cup was my first experience. The Holland total football was amazing to watch, but they succumbed to the German machine in the final. Both great teams, but I was gutted when Holland lost.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Hutchinson: “Watching Peru play and Brazilians bending a ball round a wall.”

Billy Mcbarron: “Watching Brazil in the ‘70s.”

Ian Graham: “Mexico 1970 … best team not to win the trophy. Should have taken Monty not Bonetti.”