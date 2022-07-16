11 photos from Sunderland in 1966 - the year the World Cup came to Wearside

Flags, fans, queues for tickets. It all happened on Wearside as fans from Italy, Chile and the Soviet Union all came to town.
Thanks to Bill Hawkins, from Sunderland Antiquarian Society, we have 11 photos from that year of fantastic football.
Let’s re-live the memories.
1. International rivalry
Italian supporters at Roker Park in July 1966. Photo: Bill Hawkins.
Photo: Bill Hawkins
2. Come on England!
The World Cup mascot in the Gas Office in Fawcett Street. Photo: Bill Hawkins.
Photo: Bill Hawkins
3. Waving the flag for 1966
Flags of the world in Blandford Street. Photo: Bill Hawkins.
Photo: Bill Hawkins
4. Ready for all eventualities
Interpreters get ready to welcome fans from all countries. Photo: Bill Hawkins.
Photo: Bill Hawkins