11 photos from Sunderland in 1966 - the year the World Cup came to Wearside

What a July that was. The World Cup came to the North East in 1966 and Sunderland was right in the heart of the action.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 16th July 2022, 4:55 am

Flags, fans, queues for tickets. It all happened on Wearside as fans from Italy, Chile and the Soviet Union all came to town.

Thanks to Bill Hawkins, from Sunderland Antiquarian Society, we have 11 photos from that year of fantastic football.

Let’s re-live the memories.

1. International rivalry

Italian supporters at Roker Park in July 1966. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

2. Come on England!

The World Cup mascot in the Gas Office in Fawcett Street. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

3. Waving the flag for 1966

Flags of the world in Blandford Street. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

4. Ready for all eventualities

Interpreters get ready to welcome fans from all countries. Photo: Bill Hawkins.

