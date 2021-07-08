The summer when Italy came to Wearside. Remember this?

1966 and the Italian connection to Wearside - 11 pictures of when Italy played in the World Cup in Sunderland

Who is ready for a battle royal on Sunday? And who remembers these scenes from when Italy came to Sunderland in a footballing year to remember?

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 1:39 pm

England – Bobby Charlton, Geoff Hurst, Nobby Stiles and all – became World Champions in that famous Wembley match in 1966.

But earlier in the tournament, the Italians came to Sunderland where they played group matches at Roker Park.

Who remembers the fans cheering in the streets, and the team playing on Wearside?

Re-live those memories with these Sunderland Echo archive photos.

1. The team arrives

Italian players arriving in the North East for the 1966 World Cup.

2. An autograph for a fan

Paolo Barison signs an autograph on the back of Stuart Graham, 11.

3. Flagging up the memories

Sunderland buses flying the flags of the visiting countries including Italy.

4. Passionate support from the Italians

Hundreds of Italians surged through Sunderland in July 1966, waving flags, blowing horns, shaking rattles and shouting slogans.

