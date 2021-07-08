1966 and the Italian connection to Wearside - 11 pictures of when Italy played in the World Cup in Sunderland
Who is ready for a battle royal on Sunday? And who remembers these scenes from when Italy came to Sunderland in a footballing year to remember?
England – Bobby Charlton, Geoff Hurst, Nobby Stiles and all – became World Champions in that famous Wembley match in 1966.
But earlier in the tournament, the Italians came to Sunderland where they played group matches at Roker Park.
Who remembers the fans cheering in the streets, and the team playing on Wearside?
Re-live those memories with these Sunderland Echo archive photos.
