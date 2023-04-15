Pubs which changed their addresses and others which changed their names – they all feature in this Bishopwearmouth collection.

We have 15 photographs from times gone by of pubs in the area.

It’s all thanks to Ron Lawson, the former JP who is also part of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society and who has shared a part of his huge photo selection.

Ron gets our thanks once more for another great feature from his own archive of 11,500 photos.

To find out more about the history of Sunderland, the society’s base in Douro Terrace is open between 9.30am and noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Park Inn The Park Inn, pictured in 2000, was also known as Kitty O'Shea's. Ron told us: "It had boards on the side and they were supposedly sayings of Kitty O'Shea."

Palatine Hotel The imposing Palatine Hotel was in Borough Road and you could enjoy a pint in there from 1827 to 2004.

The Upper Deck The Upper Deck in Walworth Way gets our attention in this 1969 photo. The pub was open from 1968 to 1989.

The staff The staff of the Upper Deck are smartly turned out in this photo from 50 years ago. It shows from left, Sandra Melling, Jean Melling, Mavis Whitfield, Ann Melling, Jean Delaney and Edna Meek.

