A view of Kitty O'Shea's in August 1995.
A view of Kitty O'Shae's in August 1995.

15 old Sunderland pubs in the Bishopwearmouth area of the city centre - some have change their names, some their addresses

Pubs which changed their addresses and others which changed their names – they all feature in this Bishopwearmouth collection.

By Chris Cordner
Published 15th Dec 2019, 16:45 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 09:36 BST

We have 15 photographs from times gone by of pubs in the area.

It’s all thanks to Ron Lawson, the former JP who is also part of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society and who has shared a part of his huge photo selection.

Ron gets our thanks once more for another great feature from his own archive of 11,500 photos.

To find out more about the history of Sunderland, the society’s base in Douro Terrace is open between 9.30am and noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

If you’ve got pub memories please contact Chris Cordner on [email protected]

The Park Inn, pictured in 2000, was also known as Kitty O'Shae's. Ron told us: "It had boards on the side and they were supposedly sayings of Kitty O'Shae."

1. Park Inn

The Park Inn, pictured in 2000, was also known as Kitty O'Shea's. Ron told us: "It had boards on the side and they were supposedly sayings of Kitty O'Shea."

The imposing Palatine Hotel was in Borough Road and you could enjoy a pint in there from 1827 to 2004.

2. Palatine Hotel

The imposing Palatine Hotel was in Borough Road and you could enjoy a pint in there from 1827 to 2004.

The Upper Deck in Walworth Way gets our attention in this 1969 photo. The pub was open from 1968 to 1989. Photo: Ron Lawson.

3. The Upper Deck

The Upper Deck in Walworth Way gets our attention in this 1969 photo. The pub was open from 1968 to 1989.

The staff of the Upper Deck are smartly turned out in this photo from 50 years ago. It shows from left, Sandra Melling, Jean Melling, Mavis Whitfield, Ann Melling, Jean Delaney and Edna Meek.

4. The staff

The staff of the Upper Deck are smartly turned out in this photo from 50 years ago. It shows from left, Sandra Melling, Jean Melling, Mavis Whitfield, Ann Melling, Jean Delaney and Edna Meek.

