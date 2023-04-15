15 old Sunderland pubs in the Bishopwearmouth area of the city centre - some have change their names, some their addresses
Pubs which changed their addresses and others which changed their names – they all feature in this Bishopwearmouth collection.
By Chris Cordner
Published 15th Dec 2019, 16:45 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 09:36 BST
We have 15 photographs from times gone by of pubs in the area.
It’s all thanks to Ron Lawson, the former JP who is also part of the Sunderland Antiquarian Society and who has shared a part of his huge photo selection.
Ron gets our thanks once more for another great feature from his own archive of 11,500 photos.
To find out more about the history of Sunderland, the society’s base in Douro Terrace is open between 9.30am and noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
