Half a century on from the club’s historic FA Cup final victory over Leeds United, the University of Sunderland has teamed up with internationally renowned photographer and football artist Julian Germain, fanzine A Love Supreme and Foundation of Light which is the club’s charitable arm.

The project is called Sunderland ’73: The People’s Visual History of the 1973 FA Cup.

The initiative, which is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, celebrates Sunderland fans’ photos, memorabilia, scrapbooks and memories.

The items have been re-photographed over the past few months to add to an evolving exhibition and special book which will be published in the autumn.

A series of free workshops have also celebrated the crafting heritage of the time, including scrapbooking, trophy-making and banner making.

At an event at Pop Recs on High Street West, members of Stitch and Bitch Sunderland, a sewing, knitting and craft group, recreated a number of large match banners found in archival images of the time which have been included in the archive.

Photographer Julian Germain said: “Snapshot photographs as well as other creative endeavours such as home-made banners, scarves or scrapbooks seldom get published or exhibited so they very rarely get seen.

There is some great 1973 memorabilia on display at Pop Recs on High Street West.

“But they offer a valuable and distinctive viewpoint from the more familiar images produced by the press, as well as fantastic images and objects that capture the emotions and experiences of the time.

“Perhaps you have a picture of yourself during that cup run, maybe at Notts County in the third round or at Hillsborough in the semi-final against Arsenal, or maybe your family was gathered around the neighbours’ colour telly to watch the final.

“Or, it could just be you or your mum or grandad, proudly wearing a replica Sunderland shirt, or waving a banner or scarf at the victory parade.”