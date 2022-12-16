The exhibition will comprise of 90 images from Mark Pinder, a Cumbrian-born documentary and editorial photographer who has spent much of the last four decades working for national and international media.

The exhibition is called Mark Pinder: Macromancy – Britain and the North East of England 1986-2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It uses Pinder’s photographic archives to relate the huge transformation in Britain since 1979 when Margaret Thatcher came to power.

Some of the 90 images depicting North East life from the Glass Centre exhibition.

Macromancy will be at the NGCA’s main gallery from February 4 to April 16. It is supported with funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pinder’s previous solo exhibitions include From Scotswood to Kurdistan, Side Gallery, Newcastle, in 1989 and The Gateshead Garden Festival in Gateshead Library Gallery, in 1991.

Recent group exhibitions include The Everyday Political, CGP/Southwark Park Gallery, 2018 and Facing Britain Museum Goch/IKS, 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coal scavenger on the beach at Easington Colliery, October 1987 by Mark Pinder

Jonathan Weston, curator at NGCA for Sunderland Culture, explained: “There is a strong emphasis on the North East which has been particularly hard hit by the destruction of the industrial working class and their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many of the photographs point towards the anger and resentment felt by what has been seen as the betrayals of an ever more remote political class, while also portraying a deep affection for the region.

“The exhibition was well received in Hartlepool, where it was on display at Hartlepool Art Gallery last summer, and we hope to build on this success at NGCA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mark has carefully sequenced the photographs into four chronological sections containing unique snapshots of pivotal moments in British history. Mark has been there to record these key moments, which touch on politics, economics, sci-fi films and humour among other topics.

British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Spennymoor Leisure Centre, 1998 by Mark Pinder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope the images will educate, inspire and spark engagement with British politics. Visitors will have the opportunity to share their own memories of the North East within the gallery space.”

Admission is free and no booking is required. For further information go to www.northerngalleryforcontemporaryart.org.uk or follow NGCA on social media @NGCAsunderland

Advertisement Hide Ad