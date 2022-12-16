Photo exhibition shows 40 years of North East history to go on display at Sunderland's National Glass Centre
An exhibition featuring photographs of British social and political life over the last 35 years is to be displayed at the Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art (NGCA) in the National Glass Centre.
The exhibition will comprise of 90 images from Mark Pinder, a Cumbrian-born documentary and editorial photographer who has spent much of the last four decades working for national and international media.
The exhibition is called Mark Pinder: Macromancy – Britain and the North East of England 1986-2022.
It uses Pinder’s photographic archives to relate the huge transformation in Britain since 1979 when Margaret Thatcher came to power.
Macromancy will be at the NGCA’s main gallery from February 4 to April 16. It is supported with funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England.
Pinder’s previous solo exhibitions include From Scotswood to Kurdistan, Side Gallery, Newcastle, in 1989 and The Gateshead Garden Festival in Gateshead Library Gallery, in 1991.
Recent group exhibitions include The Everyday Political, CGP/Southwark Park Gallery, 2018 and Facing Britain Museum Goch/IKS, 2020.
Jonathan Weston, curator at NGCA for Sunderland Culture, explained: “There is a strong emphasis on the North East which has been particularly hard hit by the destruction of the industrial working class and their communities.
“Many of the photographs point towards the anger and resentment felt by what has been seen as the betrayals of an ever more remote political class, while also portraying a deep affection for the region.
“The exhibition was well received in Hartlepool, where it was on display at Hartlepool Art Gallery last summer, and we hope to build on this success at NGCA.
“Mark has carefully sequenced the photographs into four chronological sections containing unique snapshots of pivotal moments in British history. Mark has been there to record these key moments, which touch on politics, economics, sci-fi films and humour among other topics.
“We hope the images will educate, inspire and spark engagement with British politics. Visitors will have the opportunity to share their own memories of the North East within the gallery space.”
Admission is free and no booking is required. For further information go to www.northerngalleryforcontemporaryart.org.uk or follow NGCA on social media @NGCAsunderland