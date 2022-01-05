Watch: 'All of my family have had Covid over Christmas' - how has Omicron affected your winter?

But there’s no doubt the rise of the Omicron strain of Covid knocked people’s confidence back from where it had been earlier in the year.

Thanks to the vaccination rollout, expectations were high for a festive season closer to ‘normal’ than we had seen before.

But the ‘new normal’ of Covid wasn’t going away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rise of the Omicron variant has caused the return of some Covid restrictions.