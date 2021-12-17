Washington Wetland Centre to remain closed into New Year after bird flu is confirmed
Washington Wetland Centre is to remain closed into the New Year after bird flu was confirmed on-site.
The popular attraction has been shut to the public since the weekend after the Government’s Animal and Plant Health Agency confirmed an outbreak of the disease.
A statement on the agency website said ‘highly pathogenic’ avian influenza had been confirmed in captive birds ‘near Washington’.
The centre’s website said the closure was intended to protect both the birds in its care and those arriving to spend the winter.
Although the centre itself was not initially identified as the source, a map of a 3km Captive Bird (Monitoring) Controlled Zone which had been put in place left little doubt where the reports had originated.
Now Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust bosses have confirmed an outbreak at the centre and said it will remain closed until next month.
A Trust spokesperson said: “Cases of avian influenza are widespread in Great Britain and we have sadly had a confirmed case in our collection birds at Washington Wetland Centre.
"We are working with the relevant government agencies and are taking measures to prevent the spread of this bird disease. Protecting the birds in our care and those seeking winter refuge on our reserve is our utmost priority.
“The centre remains closed for now but will be opening early in the New Year. We do apologise for the disappointment we know this will cause.
"Thank you to everyone who has shown us kind support during this time. “
The risk of incursion of avian influenza H5 in wild birds is currently classed as ‘very high’ across England.
An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) came into force across Great Britain last month.
It is currently a legal requirement for all bird keepers across the UK (whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock) to keep their birds indoors and follow strict biosecurity measures to limit the spread of and eradicate the disease.
Anyone who finds a sick or dead bird, is being urged not to pick it up but to contact the the Defra helpline on 03459 335577.