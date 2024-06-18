Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Quinn also raised an astonishing £30,000 for the cervical cancer charity.

A Sunderland school girl who has raised over £30,000 for the cervical cancer charity Amber’s Legacy said she was “really happy to be making a difference” after officially opening the charity’s new premises in Sunderland.

In October 2023, Quinn Lux-Lownie, 11, was crowned Little Miss Teen Great Britain, with the judges particularly impressed with her selfless support for the local community, raising over £90,000 for good causes, with over a third of funds supporting Amber’s Legacy.

Little Miss Teen Great Britain, Quinn Lux-Lownie, officially opens the new home of the charity Amber's Legacy. | Ashleigh Lownie.

Quinn, who attends Northern Saints Academy, is now an official ambassador for Amber’s legacy, a charity which is close to the family’s heart.

Mum Ashleigh Lownie, 47, said: “I lost an aunt to cervical cancer in her early 40s and six years ago one of my best friends was diagnosed with it as well.

“We decided we wanted to do something to raise money to help people as well as to raise awareness of the importance of going for smear tests.

“We organised the ‘Can You Walk It’ event to raise money and awareness, which sees us walk from the pier at South Shields to the pier at Roker.

“Quinn has also raised money through other sponsored events as well as charity pageants.”

On Friday (June 14) Quinn was at the charity’s new premises in Roker to officially cut the ribbon.

She said: “I’ve raised a lot of money for the charity but I’ve also been able to raise awareness worldwide through the pageants I’ve taken part in.

“It was great to see so many people at the opening and I’m really happy to be able to make a difference by raising money and awareness.”

Ashleigh added: “I’m really proud of Quinn. She is only 11-years-old and she has accomplished so much and helped so many people.”

Sunday June 30 will see the fifth annual ‘Can You Walk It’ event with the £20 entry fee and any sponsorship raised going to support Amber’s Legacy.

Ashleigh said: “My friend who was diagnosed with cervical cancer six years ago is now cancer free and is doing the walk. Hopefully this will help to show other people that they can beat this disease.”

Anyone who would like to take part can contact Ashleigh by emailing [email protected]

Amber’s Legacy is based on Church Street in Roker and raises money and awareness of cervical cancer.