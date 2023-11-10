'When I found out I’d won I just started screaming and crying'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland schoolgirl Quinn Lux-Lownie has been crowned Little Miss Teen Great Britain and has managed to raise a whopping £90,000 for charities on the way to fulfilling her dream.

The Year 6 Northern Saints Academy pupil was last month (October) crowned national champion in the 10-12 age group at the Blackpool based event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She also won the Little Miss Photogenic and Little Miss Interview categories.

Quinn Lux-Lownie after being crowned Little Miss Teen Great Britain.

Quinn, 11, wowed the judges to take first place in the overall competition after her dance routine in the opening ceremony which was followed up with the parading of fashion garments and then evening wear.

Quinn said: “It feels absolutely amazing to have won this title. I first heard about Miss Teen Great Britain when I was six or seven years old and it’s a competition I’ve always wanted to do.

“I didn't come into the competition expecting to win. I just wanted to enjoy the experience - which was amazing.

“I’m so happy I won.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a nervous wait for Quinn as the judges counted down the placements for the 22 participants who had travelled to the event from across Great Britain.

She said: “I was so nervous when they got down to the last three and when I found out I’d won I just started screaming and crying.

“My friends at school have been really positive and when I told one of them I had won they were nearly crying.”

Quinn at the Miss Teen Great Britain final. Photographs: Brian Hayes photography.

The competition also involved an interview with judges and in keeping pageantry tradition, Quinn was able to reveal her astonishing charity work which has raised around £90,000 for various charities including £1,161 for the competition’s official charity Together for Short Lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quinn also spoke to the judges about fundraising exploits including online auctions and sponsored walks to raise money for the cervical cancer charity Amber’s Law.

The kindhearted youngster also revealed how she had raised money to open the Quinn Lux Room for families at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Quinn said: “I want to use my role as Little Miss Teen Great Britain to take part in other events to raise more money for charity.”

Quinn in her winning crown.

The title follows a highly successful year for Quinn after being crowned Galaxy National and then Galaxy International Pre Teen Queen following the completion in Texas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quinn has always been supported in the competitions by mum, Ashleigh Lownie.

Ashleigh, 46, said: “I feel totally overwhelmed and so proud of Quinn. I was so nervous when the judges got to the last three girls and when they announced Quinn had won, I was crying my eyes out.”

So what’s next for Little Miss Teen Great Britain?