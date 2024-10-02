Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Families who have suffered the heartbreak of losing a baby are banding together for an annual event to remember and reflect on their loss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Charlotte Mutton (left), specialist bereavement lead midwife and Jamie Renilson, midwife (right) | NHS

The Walk of Light is returning for 2024, taking place again during Baby Loss Awareness Week.

The event will be hosted by the Forever Cherished Maternity Bereavement Service, led by South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust to support those who have faced baby loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The procession will gather at the foot of Penshaw Monument at 4.45pm on Monday, October 14, for a 5pm start.

The event, which is now in its third year, is expected to last around 90 minutes.

Charlotte Mutton is a Specialist Bereavement Lead Midwife, Subsequent Pregnancy Midwife, Pregnancy Loss Bereavement Counsellorand a Bereavement Trainer and Educator at the Trust.

She said: “We’re hosting this walk so we can come together to reflect upon and remember all of the babies who are sadly no longer with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know people can find it helpful to be together and this is also a time where they can have a moment to themselves in that shared moment.

“We’re inviting people to bring something with them to light their way to the top of the monument. We’ll also have a small number of lanterns available to use too.

“The walk to the top of the monument will be slow in pace. There will be music and readings as part of a reflection service at the summit and a few moments of pause to remember all babies and children who are no longer with us.

“We’ll then head back to the bottom of the monument, again without any rush to give people time to think or chat to each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the bottom of the hill, anyone taking part will have the chance to write their loved one’s name on a heart to hang on our memory tree.”

Charlotte thanked Christie Woods, a Bereavement Support Worker at the Trust, for her ‘vital role’ in organising the upcoming Walk of Light event as part of the Forever Cherished team.

She also Jamie Renilson for support within the services and in running the event.

There will be refreshments available at the event and the team will also hold a collection to support its Forever Cherished fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baby Loss Awareness Week runs from Wednesday, October 9, to Tuesday, October 15.

More details about the support available to those who have faced a loss through pregnancy can visit the Trust’s Maternity Bereavement Service page on its website: https://www.stsft.nhs.uk/services/maternity-new/maternal-mental-health-birth-reflection-and-bereavement-services/bereavement-services