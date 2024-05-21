Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Amy and Lee’s story is a powerful reminder that CPR saves lives’

Graeme Souness, Glenn Hoddle, Charlie Wyke, Fabrice Muamba, David Ginola and Tom Lockyer are among the line-up.

A football fan who saved her partner's life has seen him join a line-up of stars including Glenn Hoddle and Graeme Souness, urging the nation to learn CPR.

Amy Stephenson, 31, jumped into action on March 20, 2020 when she noticed Lee wasn’t breathing in bed next to her. After calling 999, Amy began CPR on their bedroom floor. Her quick actions helped saved Lee’s life.

The couple are now supporting the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and Sky Bet’s Every Minute Matters campaign, which wants another 270,000 people to learn CPR.

Lee, 34, from Sunderland, is part of the “Re-Starting 11” line-up. At Wembley Stadium he joined fellow cardiac arrest survivors and footballers Fabrice Muamba (ex-Bolton), Luton’s Tom Lockyer and former SAFC striker Charlie Wyke.

Amy, now married to Lee and expecting their second child, recalls the night she saved his life.

She said: “The call handler told me I needed to start CPR. I had to drag him off the bed and start chest compressions, I could feel his hands were freezing cold.”

Amy continued chest compressions with the guidance of the call handler for nine minutes until paramedics arrived.

She added: “Once they took over, I ran outside. I could hear them shocking him and was petrified I’d hear them say time of death.”

Lee was taken to hospital. His right coronary artery was completely blocked causing a heart attack that led to a cardiac arrest.

There are more than 30,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in the UK each year; at least five every 90 minutes. Each minute that passes without CPR reduces the chance of survival by up to 10%.

Fewer than one in ten people survive, often because those around them lack the skills or confidence to perform CPR.

Every Minute Matters wants people to learn lifesaving CPR in just 15 minutes with RevivR, the British Heart Foundation’s (BHF) free and easy-to-use digital tool over the next 12 months.

Thanks to the CPR Amy performed on Lee, the couple were later able to get married.

Lee and the Re-Starting 11, which also includes BHF ambassador David Ginola and Derby County defender Megan Tinsley, are now raising awareness from their own experiences and delivering hands-on practical support to help the public learn CPR.