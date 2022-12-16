The 30-year-old striker collapsed during a training session in November last year, when then-Wigan manager Leam Richardson and club doctor Jonathan Tobin saved his life.

Wyke has since returned to action with The Latics after having a defibrillator fitted in his chest, making 14 Championship appearances this campaign.

"Throughout it all I kept saying I'd get back playing but I never believed I would," Wyke told the Northern Echo when reflecting on the 10 months he spent out of the game.

Charlie Wyke and Leam Richardson. Picture by FRANK REID

"After all those setbacks, I never believed I'd be back. I was probably just saying it to try and help myself through those difficult times.

"Even now, I still think am I being stupid? But then every time I message the doctor, he tells me it's all fine.

"But that's where the anxiety and the panic attacks come from, it's the fear of it happening again.

"So many things have gone through my head. My little boy was so close to losing his dad and that's so, so scary."

Following Wyke’s return in September, Wigan sacked Richardson as their manager two months later after a poor run of form.

"I was devastated," Wyke added when asked about Richardson’s departure. "I thought he was a brilliant manager and he'll have a great career but obviously because of what he did for me.

"He signed me and gave me a three-year deal at Wigan. When I was coming back I wanted to get back for him as well as my family. He's a brilliant guy.

"When I got back into training for the first time I felt really awkward. I don't know why but I just wanted to thank him every day.

"At the end of the season he pulled me and said, 'I don't look at you as Charlie Wyke who had a cardiac arrest, I look at you as Charlie Wyke my number nine for next season'.

