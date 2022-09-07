Sunderland care home Ashbourne Lodge ranked among the North East's top 20 for third year running following 'Good' CQC rating
A Sunderland care home has been rated among the top 20 homes in North East in the carehome.co.uk awards 2022 for the third year running.
Votes from residents of Ashbourne Lodge, in the Cedars, Ashbrooke, Sunderland, and their relatives saw the care home ranked fourth in the region in the contest run by the comparison site.
The annual event aims to find and recognise the 20 top-rated care homes in each region of the UK, based on individual review scores submitted to the website based on different elements of the care home.
The care home received an overall rating of 10/10 based on this, indicating high standards of care provided at the home, which provides residential and residential dementia services.
In February last year, Ashbourne Lodge, which is run by care company HC One, received a ‘Good’ rating in all categories from the Care Quality Commission, following an inspection.
Ashbourne Lodge’s home manager, Punam Randhawa said: “Our Residents and their families, friends and loved ones are always at the heart of everything we do at Ashbourne Lodge and so it means the world to know that they recognise the dedication and kind care of the whole team – as reflected in their independent reviews on carehome.co.uk and our position as a Top 20 Care Home in North East.”
HC-One’s managing director, Nicola Bales added: “I am delighted that Ashbourne Lodge have been announced as a winner of the Carehome.co.uk Top 20 Award 2022 in North East, based on independent reviews by those using our services over the past year.”