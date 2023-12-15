Your chance to shine a light on Sunderland children who are fighting cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Help us find more heroes like Gray: That's the call from a charity which wants to pay tribute to Wearside children who are facing up to cancer.

Cancer Research UK is honouring the brave children of the North East who battle for life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity runs the Children & Young People Star Award, in partnership with TK Maxx.

The challenges that children face when they have cancer

The awards are open to all children under 18 who live in the UK and have been treated for cancer within the past five years.

Gray Crone pictured during his cancer treatment.

Around 75 children are diagnosed with cancer in the North East every year, and the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle is one of many centres across the UK taking part in groundbreaking clinical trials coordinated by Cancer Research UK’s Children's Cancer Trials Team.

Statistics show that around 4,200 children and young people aged up to 24 are diagnosed with cancer every year in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s around 350 cases every month, 82 cases each week and 12 cases each day.

More than 8 in 10 children and young people diagnosed with cancer in the UK now survive their disease for at least ten years.

The Star Awards shine a light on the unique challenges still faced by children like Gray Crone from Sunderland.

Gray is a 'real star'

We told the story of Gray, 6, who has rung the bell to end his treatment after a nightmare fight which began on Christmas Eve last year. Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the North East, Lisa Millett, said: “Gray is a real star who has been through so much at such a young age. It is an absolute privilege to celebrate his courage with a Star Award.

Gray with mum Danielle, dad Kris and sister Elsie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cancer in children and young people is different to cancer in adults, from the types of cancer to the impact of treatment - and many youngsters may experience serious long-term side effects.

"That’s why we’re supporting dedicated research to ensure more children and young people survive cancer with a good quality of life.

Children who richly deserve to be acknowledged

“We’re urging people to nominate inspirational children like Gray for a Star Award now, so that many more affected by this devastating disease can receive the acknowledgement they so richly deserve.”

Gray had already hit the Sunderland Echo headlines 5 years ago when he won a Child of Courage Award.

Gray with mum Danielle and dad Kris in 2018 - the year he won the Echo's Child of Courage Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back then, we told how Gray had faced surgery at three days old in 2017 for a a rare illness called tranche-oesophageal fistula (TOF) that affects one in 100,000 children.

Gray, a pupil at St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, was back in hospital last year and began his first round of chemotherapy on December 28. It lasted for 10 days.

He was in hospital for three weeks, completed his final chemotherapy and rang the end of treatment bell.

The Star Awards are run in partnership with TK Maxx, the biggest corporate supporter of Cancer Research UK’s work into children’s and young people’s cancers.

Since 2004, the retailer has raised more than £44 million for vital research to help improve survival.