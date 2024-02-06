Student midwives' sound donation to Sunderland Royal labour ward

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest fundraising effort by University of Sunderland students is music to the ears of mums-to-be.

Natalie Graham with students (from left) Laura Doughty, Emma Goldsmith, Beth Atkinson and Vicky Doran

Student midwives have been raising cash to buy Bluetooth speakers for the labour ward at Sunderland Royal Hospital to allow expectant mothers to listen to the music of their choice while giving birth.

They raised almost £300 from a bake sale at the university, as well as collecting donations from friends, family and staff.

Their efforts went so well that they have also been able to donate five night light projectors, and make a donation to Sunderland charity 4Louis for two memory boxes.

The students finished their fundraising drive on Friday and some of them handed over the Bluetooth speakers during a visit to the hospital today.

Beth Atkinson is one of the group: "We met with Natalie Graham , Labour Ward manager at Sunderland Royal, to hand them over. She was so happy for our donations," she said.

The students held a bake sale to raise funds

"They’re available for women to use in the Labour Ward from today.

"We wanted to do this as we believe that music is such a helpful tool through labour, and believe that this should be accessible to all.