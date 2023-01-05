Sky Sports presenter helping to step up the battle against cervical cancer and HPV as a legacy to a tragic 25-year-old
The fight to get more women taking smear tests is being stepped up in Sunderland and Hartlepool with the help of a TV presenter.
Hayley McQueen, from Sky Sports, has joined forces with award-winning Wearside charity Amber’s Law.
Hayley prepared a one-minute video for the charity after statistics showed only one in three women takes up the offer of a smear test which could pick up Human Papillomavirus (HPV).
She said: "Eight in 10 people will contract HPV in their lifetime, but only one to three women take up their screening exam when called for by their healthcare professional.
"Some high risk HPV can be linked to causing cancer and it can however be picked up during a routine smear test."
Hayley urged people: “Make sure you follow the advice from your health professional. Stay safe.”
More awareness needed on cervical cancer
Amber’s Law officials are campaigning hard in 2023 to promote better cervical health, especially as it is Cervical Cancer Prevention Week from Monday, January 23.
The charity, which has applied to change its name to Amber’s Legacy, was first set up in memory of Sunderland woman Amber Rose Cliff, who lost her life to cervical cancer six years ago this month.
She died four years after she was repeatedly refused a smear test.
Following the death of the popular Gentoo worker, her loved ones launched Amber’s Law and have tirelessly campaigned to raise awareness of cervical screening.
In her memory, the 25-year-old’s legacy is helping save lives worldwide as her family share her story to encourage young women to be checked out.
Amber’s Law, which was set up by Amber’s dad Darren Cliff, won the Community Group of the Year title at the Sunderland Echo’s 2019 Best of Wearside Awards.
Today, Cliff said: “We are thrilled to l have this video from Hayley that supports our charities mission to create awareness of the importance of screening and the HPV vaccine.
“Amber’s Law has been creating a beautiful legacy since Amber passed away in 2017 which is so important in preventing other women going through what Amber did.”
Spreading the word across the country
But there is more to come from the non-profit organisation, according to project lead Kay Attle, who is from Hartlepool.
She said: “It started in Sunderland but we have a national message.
"Only one in three women take up their screening test and that statistic applies whether you are from Sunderland, Hartlepool or across the country.
"We want to take up the promotion of good cervical health, the promotion of the HPV vaccine and offering good health messages.”
Amber’s Law hopes to promote awareness of cervical cancers in the same way that fellow Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling, from Hartlepool, did so much good work to raise awareness of prostate cancer.
Amber’s Law has a following of more than 18,000 people on Facebook. It aims to make the cervical screening option available from 18 to high risk groups.
To find out more, visit the Facebook page at Amber’s Law.