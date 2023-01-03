Nursing and care jobs on offer.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust is holding a recruitment event later this month – specifically looking for healthcare assistants and qualified nurses.

The event will take place on Saturday January 21 - between 10am and 3pm - the Education Centre at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

The Trust runs Sunderland Royal Hospital and South Tyneside District Hospital in South Shields.

The roles are currently being advertised and those who apply in advance and shortlisted will be interviewed on the day and, if successful, they will receive

a conditional job offer the same day.

People can apply for the following roles.

*Band 5 Registered Nurse - https://beta.jobs.nhs.uk/candidate/jobadvert/C9155-CRNM-1122-110

*Band 2 Healthcare Assistant – https://beta.jobs.nhs.uk/candidate/jobadvert/C9155-CRNM-1222-54

The deadline for applications is January 11 and people can also apply for the roles on the day of the event.

The Trust’s careers team will also be on hand on the day to give information to those looking for a career in the NHS.

This will include opportunities to explore a range of careers within the Trust including allied health professions.

There will also be representatives from the Trust’s apprenticeship team and volunteering services to provide advice and information.

The Trust provides a range of hospital services to around 430,000 local people, as well as an increasing range of more specialised services outside South Tyneside and Sunderland.

It also provides a range of community services in Sunderland, South Tyneside and Gateshead, with particular focus on community nursing, family care and therapy.

Melanie Johnson, the Trust’s executive director of nursing, midwifery and allied health professionals, said: “We are looking to recruit staff with the right skills and values to join our innovative and dynamic teams in delivering nationally-recognised, high quality, compassionate care.

“They need to be enthusiastic and motivated and to have a passion for life-long learning. In return, we offer opportunities for flexible working, great staff benefits and career progression.”

To find out more about the careers and recruitment event, contact the NMAHP Workforce Team by email at [email protected]