Race for Life is back in Sunderland for 2022 and here's how to get reduced entry

Cancer Research UK has confirmed that the city will host events including a 3k, 5k, and 10k run and Pretty Muddy events.

They will all be held at Herrington Country Park on Sunday, May 29 and for runners who sign up early, there is a chance to get entry for half the normal price.

The charity’s much-loved events, held in conjunction with Tesco, are returning across the region and anyone who joins this January can claim a 50 per cent off the entry fee as part of the half-price sale by using the code RFL22J50

Every year around 17,600 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North East and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

Races are also confirmed for Hartlepool on Sunday, July 3. It will host 5k and 10k runs on the seafront promenade.

Other towns in the North East which have had events confirmed are Gateshead and Darlington on June 12, as well as Newcastle on July 9 and July 10.

More than 1,700 people took part in the 21st Sunderland Race for Life in 2018. Now it is returning for 2022.

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the North East, said: “January is the perfect time for people to commit to getting a little more active. By signing up to Race for Life, there’s the chance to raise money for life-saving research.”

Race for Life events will follow current government guidance to protect against COVID-19. Hand sanitiser will be provided at all events.

Lisa added: “We hope that none of our Race for Life events are cancelled in 2022 and will do everything we can to keep people safe. If we do have to cancel any of our events we will let participants know as soon as possible and they will be entitled to a full refund.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

To enter, visit raceforlife.org

