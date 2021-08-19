Bob Liddell is recovering from surgery on ward D43 in Sunderland Royal Hospital after fracturing his hip in a fall.

When eagle-eyed staff nurse Kayleigh Wilkinson spotted his milestone date was approaching, she made plans with her colleagues to mark the occasion.

Nursing staff put up banners, balloons and other decorations, while specially decorated cup cakes were made by a staff member and other treats from catering were lined up.

Bob celebrates his birthday with nursing staff.

Cards from the ward joined one from the Queen, with the staff putting together gifts including pyjamas and toiletries to make his day extra special.

Youngsters on the hospital’s children’s ward also sent him a card along with their best wishes.

“He came in with a broken hip around a week ago and has been to theatre for surgery and we’ve been working with him on his physio,” said Kayleigh.

“We realised it would be his birthday when I looked at his date of birth.

“We got him some pyjamas and toiletries and we brought in some balloons and got some banners up.

“We wanted to make it special for him – you only turn 100 once.

“His family came in with his card from the Queen and we all went to his bedside so he could open his presents and sang happy birthday to him.

“He said he didn’t know we were going to do it and told us it was so nice.”

Bob had been due to celebrate becoming a centenarian with a family party in a marquee at son Bob’s home in Cockermouth.

Bob – who believes the secret to a long life is an egg a day, lots of milk and no smoking or alcohol – said he was “overwhelmed” and “amazed” by the efforts of the staff.

Daughter Mandy Smith, 67, said the family had been delighted by the staffs gesture: “It’s been marvellous, we never dreamt they would do any of these things,” she said.

“We are really grateful.

“All of the family and friends have been sending messages and videos along with the cards and presents.”