New pharmacy supporting patients across Sunderland due to open later this month

Set to open on Monday, August 16, Finney Pharmacy on Ryhope Road in Grangetown will offer a convenient service to those who use it.

Created by 50-year-old Joseph Finney, who lives in Sunderland, the pharmacy has been given the go-ahead to open after achieving an NHS contract and a General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC) licence.

Joseph Finney at the reveal of his pharmacy on Ryhope Road in Sunderland.

Upon arriving in the UK, he retrained at the University of Sunderland and completed his course in 2015.

Since then, he went on to work for national pharmaceutical companies. It always remained his dream to one day open his own pharmacy.

Mr Finney told the Echo: “It will be a pharmacy that everyone has easy access to as once it is nominated through the NHS, the prescription will come through to us and the patient will not have to do anything else as it will be posted out.

"There will also be a telephone service provided for patients should they need help with anything, however we are unable to offer face-to-face consultations as we only dispense online.

Finney Pharmacy will officially open for business on Monday, August 16.

“It has always been my wish to open my own pharmacy as my heart is always on providing a high standard of service for the local community.

"We will deliver nationwide via postal services however anyone living in the local area will be able to receive free deliveries for the pharmacy personally.”

Father David Raine blessed the pharmacy at the "grand reveal" on Saturday, August 7.

