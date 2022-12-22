With demand still high, NHS bosses are asking the public to make sure critically ill or injured patients get the help they need by choosing the right service.

And that means deciding whether an emergency call is the best choice or the problem could be dealt with by a pharmacist or GP.

Dr Neil O'Brien is executive medical director for the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board. He urged people to think twice before calling 999 or going to casualty: "We'd like to thank people for their support and the way they have used services during this exceptionally busy period,” he said.

‘Services are still extremely busy’

"This has helped us prioritise patient care for those who are most poorly."Our services are still extremely busy, so please only use 999 and accident and emergency departments for life threatening injuries and illnesses. We're working hard to ensure that patients who need emergency care are seen as quickly as possible.

And he warned patients with non-urgent complaints could face lengthy delays at A+E: "We know no-one wants to stay longer in hospital than they need to so it is our aim to discharge people as soon as they are well enough,” said Dr O’Brien."All our services will respond as best we can in providing treatment and have processes in place to ensure patients are cared for, with patient safety as our top priority. Patients who attend accident and emergency departments with non-emergency conditions are likely to face a long wait for treatment.

How to find help

