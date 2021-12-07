Bede House at Ryhope is the latest £10m project created by Malhotra Group PLC and will be operated by Prestwick Care.

This week, the 68 bed home got the official seal of approval, after being opened by the Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Harry Trueman and the Lady Mayoress, Dorothy.

Cllr Trueman said: “We are delighted that they have created a home where people who need assistance can get that in sumptuous and relaxed surroundings,” he said.

The Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Harry Trueman and Mayoress Cllr Dorothy Trueman officially open Prestwick Care Group's new Bede House Care Home, Ryhope, Sunderland.

The home, which has also created more than 50 jobs, will provide specialist mental health care for young adults, along with a specialist brain injuries unit.

A number of people have already taken up residence at the home and as well as the high level of care are enjoying a range of amenities including a café and hairdressing salon.

The Mayor and Mayoress were among a number of guests who were given a tour of the facilities and who described the home as “looking just like a five star hotel.”

Bunty Malhotra, CEO of Malhotra Group PLC said he was delighted with the response to Bede House.

“We have a long association with Sunderland and it where I started by career as a care provider more than 30 years ago,” he said.

“This is one of our most prestigious developments and we are very proud to have created this for the local community.”

For further information about Prestwick Care call (0191) 233 0387, email [email protected] or visit www.prestwickcare.co.uk.

