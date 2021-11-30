Impressive new £10million care development set to open in Sunderland

Bede House at Ryhope Street South will offer 68 beds, providing specialist mental health care for young adults, along with a specialist brain injuries unit which, as well as a range of amenities for the residents to enjoy.

These include an on-site café, cinema and hairdressing salon and a large outdoor terrace along with a greenhouse, which can be used by residents who enjoy gardening.

Developer Malhotra Group PLC continues said the project is the latest in ‘a long line of prestigious care facilities’ created by the group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bede House Care Home, Ryhope.

The Newcastle-based company owns a large portfolio of assets covering care, leisure and property,

Bede House will be operated by the company’s care division, Prestwick Care, creating 50, new full-time jobs and a number of specialist employment positions.

Malhotra said Bede House is also home to a number of bespoke art pieces created for the communal areas, notably an impressive, large scale stained glass window.

Other original artworks include an installation made from Australian driftwood which was especially commissioned to go into the home.

Bede House Care Home, Ryhope.

Bunty Malhotra, CEO of Malhotra Group PLC, said the company has ensured that every aspect of the design and of the home has taken into account the needs of the residents and the need to create a homely environment, while still offering the highest standards of care.

“I started my career as a care provider in Sunderland some 30 years ago,” he said.

“It’s very important to the Group that we have been able to create a specialist care facility of this standard in the city and have the ability to provide such high level of care, along with creating a number of job opportunities.”

He also complimented Sunderland City Council and the care sectors regulatory body for their assistance.

“We appreciate the support from the local authority and CQC during the commissioning process,” he said.

Bede House will be officially opened by the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Harry Trueman on Monday, December 6, 2021.

For further information about Prestwick Care call (0191) 233 0387, email [email protected] or visit www.prestwickcare.co.uk.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.