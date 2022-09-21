New fitness programme launched for UK mothers

Nordic Fit Mama, set up by one of Finland’s top personal trainers, has launched its Post Natal Programme into the UK this month offering mums a six-week online fitness programme to help them get back into shape following giving birth.

The programme was created by Riina Laaksonen, Finland's best-known influencer in pre- and postnatal exercise. A mother of three boys, Riina is a personal trainer and it was her own experiences of post-natal recovery which inspired her to start Nordic Fit Mama in 2017. Since then she has brought together experts in maternal wellbeing, to create a holistic post-natal health programme.

The Post Natal Programme will support mothers in their post-partum journey and covers all areas of holistic wellbeing to help build a solid foundation so that new mothers can get back to more challenging exercise in a safe way following childbirth.

Nordic Fit Mama

The programme focuses on pelvic floor and core exercises, adding energy and well-being to daily life whilst addressing issues such as back pain. The six-week online exercise programme has been approved by physiotherapists and gynaecologists and consists of a research-backed series of exercises for new mums and takes just 10 minutes a day.

Riina said: “There are around 700,000 new babies being born in the UK annually. This is not about ‘bouncing back’ instead we believe our simple to follow online fitness and wellbeing programme is well placed to help British mums get back to feeling strong and capable after giving birth.

"We have had over 20,000 mothers with children of varying ages taking part on our courses and whether you’ve got a six-week-old or a 16 year old child, you can find success in regaining strength and confidence.”

The programme has been validated by the University of Jyväskylä in Finland and in the UK Nordic Fit Mama has also been accepted onto Sheffield Hallam University’s Wellbeing accelerator programme, which offers academic expertise from across the university to provide research and development (R&D) support to businesses.

Riina Laaksonen